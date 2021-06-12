Biden asked G7 to make strong statement on Chinese forced labour - U.S. official
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:40 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden made "forceful comments" at a Group of Seven meeting on Saturday about the need to make a strong statement on forced labour in China, a senior administration official said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Group of Seven
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier
China prosecutes Christians, arrests priests in Hebei on charges of 'brainwashing'
China has no allies, US has many around the world: Austin
China internet firms must commit to clean power as consumption soars -Greenpeace
Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing