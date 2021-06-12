Left Menu

UK will do "whatever it takes" to protect N.Ireland trade, says Johnson

"I think we can sort it out but .. it is up to our EU friends and partners to understand that we will do whatever it takes," Johnson told Sky News. "I think if the protocol continues to be applied in this way, then we will obviously not hesitate to invoke Article 16." "I've talked to some of our friends here today, who do seem to misunderstand that the UK is a single country, a single territory.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Saturday that London would "do whatever it takes" to ensure that trade flows freely between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland, including triggering a safeguard clause. "I think we can sort it out but .. it is up to our EU friends and partners to understand that we will do whatever it takes," Johnson told Sky News.

"I think if the protocol continues to be applied in this way, then we will obviously not hesitate to invoke Article 16." "I've talked to some of our friends here today, who do seem to misunderstand that the UK is a single country, a single territory. I just need to get that into their heads," he said.

