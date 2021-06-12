World News Roundup: Nigerian police fire tear gas to break up protests over rising insecurity; Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Nigerian police fire tear gas to break up protests over rising insecurity

Advertisement

Police fired tear gas and detained several demonstrators in the Nigerian cities of Lagos and Abuja on Saturday during protests over the country's worsening security situation, Reuters witnesses said. Anger over mass kidnappings-for-ransom, a decade-long Islamist insurgency and a crackdown on protesters in Lagos last October has fueled demands for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to do more to tackle violence and insecurity.

Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow released from prison

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow was released from prison on Saturday after serving nearly seven months for her role in an unauthorised assembly during anti-government protests in the city in 2019. The 24-year-old activist had been convicted together with her long-time activist colleague, Joshua Wong, for their involvement in an illegal rally near police headquarters in the Chinese-ruled city.

German foreign minister urges flexibility, pragmatism in Iran talks

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged all sides to show flexibility and pragmatism in talks about the Iranian nuclear deal which are due to resume later on Saturday afternoon. "It is about flexibility and pragmatism from all participating parties," he told Reuters.

Indian village prays to 'goddess corona' to rid them of the virus

Indian villagers have erected a shrine to "goddess corona" and are offering her prayers in the hope that divine intervention can banish the deadly virus. Devotees in Shuklapur village, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, have been offering prayers, holy water, and flowers at the bright yellow shrine where they have placed their idol of "Corona Mata", since they erected it this week.

Blasts on buses in western Kabul kill at least 7 - police

Blasts hit two buses in western Kabul on Saturday, killing at least seven people, according to police. The explosions took place in a neighbourhood dominated by the minority Hazara community where similar attacks on buses earlier this month killed 12 civilians.

G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan

The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to counter China's growing influence by offering developing nations an infrastructure plan that would rival President Xi Jinping's multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative. The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England and who discussed strategic competition with Beijing, has been searching for a coherent response to the growing assertiveness of Xi after China's surging economic and military rise over the past 40 years.

Iran's ex-parliament speaker demands explanation for vote disqualification

The former speaker of the Iranian parliament Ali Larijani demanded on Saturday an explanation from an election watchdog on why he was barred from running in next week's presidential vote. Last month, the hardline Guardian Council approved just seven hopefuls to stand in Friday's poll and disqualified several prominent candidates, including Larijani and former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Biden to hold solo press conference after Putin meeting - White House official

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference after his meeting with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin next week as that is the most appropriate format to clearly communicate with the "free press", a White House official said on Saturday. Biden will meet Russian President Putin on June 16 in an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva for a summit that will cover strategic nuclear stability and the deteriorating relationship between the Kremlin and the West.

No movement: UK, EU show little sign of defusing post-Brexit row

Britain and the European Union showed little sign of defusing a post-Brexit trade dispute on Saturday, with both sides repeating their opposing positions even after U.S. President Joe Biden encouraged them to find a compromise. Since Britain completed its exit from the EU late last year, relations between the two have soured, with both accusing the other of acting in bad faith over part of their Brexit divorce deal that covers border issues with Northern Ireland.

Exclusive-Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word

French President Emmanuel Macron offered on Saturday to reset relations with Britain as long as Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands by the Brexit divorce deal he signed with the European Union. Since Britain completed its exit from the EU late last year, relations with the bloc and particularly France have soured, with Macron becoming the most vocal critic of London's refusal to honour the terms of part of its Brexit deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)