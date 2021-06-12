America is back with Biden, France's Macron says
The United States is back as a cooperative leader of the free world, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. "It’s great to have a U.S. president who’s part of the club and very willing to cooperate," Macron said. "What you demonstrate is that leadership is partnership"
The United States is back as a cooperative leader of the free world, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden asked if America was back, turned to Macron and said the French leader should be asked that question.
"Yes definitely," Macron said. "It's great to have a U.S. president who's part of the club and very willing to cooperate," Macron said. "What you demonstrate is that leadership is a partnership"
