Gujarat RSS veteran Amrut Kadiwala dies at 83

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) veteran from Gujarat Amrut Kadiwala died of post-COVID-19 complications at a private hospital here on Saturday, a leader of the organisation said.

Kadiwala (83), who served as the Sanghchalak of Gujarat prant for a long period, died at about 4 pm at a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, the leader said.

Condoling Kadiwala's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Gujarati, ''Saddened by the demise of Shri Amrutbhai Kadiwala, an RSS leader of Gujarat prant. His social contribution will always be remembered. Pray from the heart for the peace of his soul. Om Shanti.'' Born on December 5, 1938, Kadiwala was an RSS volunteer from the time of late Madhukarrao Bhagwat, the father of the present Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. ''He served as the Karyavah (caretaker) of Karnavati (Ahmedabad), then took over as the president, then Karyavah of Gujarat state, and for a very long time served as the Sanghchalak of Gujarat,'' the RSS said in a release.

Amrutbhai's speciality was his wide contacts. His instinctive contact with the volunteers of the Sangh, senior citizens of the society and leaders other than the Sangh circle was very natural, the release stated.

Union Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP President C R Patil also paid tribute to Kadiwala. ''Received the news of the sad demise of Shri Dr Amrutbhai Kadiwala, former Sanghchalakji of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Gujarat. May God give salvation to his divine soul and strength to the family to bear this suffering. Om Shanti,'' Shah said in a tweet.

