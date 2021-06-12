Biden and Germany's Merkel meet 1-on=1 at summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden have met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in England. A spokesman for the German chancellor tweeted two pictures of the leaders sitting at a table in Carbis Bay on Saturday. "At noontime on the second day of the G7 summit the chancellor talked to U.S. President Biden in between the work meetings,'' read the caption accompanying the photos. Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert didn't give any details about what the two discussed.

Merkel, who is leaving office later this year, plans to visit Biden in Washington next month. The president invited her to the White House earlier this week.

