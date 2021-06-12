Left Menu

Biden and Germany's Merkel meet 1-on=1 at summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden have met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in England. At noontime on the second day of the G7 summit the chancellor talked to U.S. President Biden in between the work meetings, read the caption accompanying the photos.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:30 IST
Biden and Germany's Merkel meet 1-on=1 at summit
Former Vice President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden have met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in England. A spokesman for the German chancellor tweeted two pictures of the leaders sitting at a table in Carbis Bay on Saturday. "At noontime on the second day of the G7 summit the chancellor talked to U.S. President Biden in between the work meetings,'' read the caption accompanying the photos. Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert didn't give any details about what the two discussed.

Merkel, who is leaving office later this year, plans to visit Biden in Washington next month. The president invited her to the White House earlier this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021