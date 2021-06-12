Surfboards and calming waters, U.S. first lady meets UK military veterans

U.S. first lady Jill Biden revealed on Saturday she owned a white surfboard with a big butterfly on it as she met with a group of British military veterans and first responders who take to the sea to recover from the stresses of life. On a visit from the nearby Group of Seven summit taking place in Cornwall, southwest England, Biden introduced herself to the group by saying: "So, I'm Jill, nice to meet you."

Biden was meeting the Bude Surf Veterans, volunteer providers of social support and surfing excursions for veterans, first responders and their families. The group has the slogan: Surf, Grow, Heal. She told them how she had previously attended the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured military personnel and veterans that was founded by Britain's Prince Harry.

Advertisement

"The water is so calming," Biden said, sat overlooking the sweeping Mount's Bay on a sunny day. "I have my own surfboard … a longboard. It was white with a big butterfly." One member of the group told Biden they had started small but now had many members surfing and smiling, adding that it was "life-saving".

The first lady has accompanied her husband, President Joe Biden, to England for the three-day G7 summit, his first international trip since he entered office in January. The G7 meeting runs from Friday to Sunday. The couple met Britain's Queen Elizabeth and other senior members of the royal family on Friday evening and will meet with the monarch again for tea at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)