Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Digvijay Singh over J-K remarks, says Congress speaking language of Pakistan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks that the party would have "to relook" decisions to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two UTs and said the opposition party "is speaking the language of Pakistan."

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.. Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks that the party would have "to relook" decisions to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two UTs and said the opposition party "is speaking the language of Pakistan." "Congress is speaking the language of Pakistan. By restoring Article 370, does he ( Digvijaya Singh) wants to fan the flames of terrorism and separatism in Kashmir?" Chouhan asked.

He said the entire country wants "an answer" from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Digvijaya Singh's remarks. Singh made the remarks in a Club House chat to a Pakistani journalist.

"Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370. Then Insaniyat was not there because they had put everyone behind bars. Kashmiriyat is something that is basically the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim majority state, there was a Hindu Raja and both were together. In fact, Kashmiri Pundits were given reservations in Kashmir in government services. So, therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir is an extremely sad decision. And the Congress Party would certainly have to have a relook into this issue," Singh said. BJP leader Sambit Patra also slammed Singh over his remarks and asked if it was also the stand of the Congress.

"What do Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi think about Digvijaya's Clubhouse statement? Is this Congress' stand too? We demand Rahul Gandhi to hold a press conference and clarify," he said. Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology Department, who attached an audio of Singh's remarks in his tweet, they reflect what "Pakistan wants".

In a Club House chat, Rahul Gandhi's top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370...Really? This is what Pakistan wants...," he said. (ANI)

