SAD-BSP alliance is 'unholy', says AAP

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Saturday dubbed the alliance between the SAD and the BSP as “anti-Punjab and unholy”, alleging that it was formed on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “obstruct” the way of the Aam Aadmi Party in the state.

AAP's Punjab affairs co-incharge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha said that the “anti-Punjab” parties were ''appalled'' by the ''love'' shown by the people to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Advertisement

He claimed that to prevent the AAP from forming a government in the forthcoming assembly elections, there were now formal and informal alliances by parties that were ''looting and harassing'' Punjab.

Chadha alleged that the formal alliance was of SAD and BSP, while the informal alliance was of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress, SAD, BSP and BJP.

He also alleged that the SAD and the BSP were “puppet” parties of the PM while Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh considered Modi as his “boss”. Chadha was accompanied by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema, MLAs Baljinder Kaur and Baldev Singh and party's general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat. It was highly reprehensible that the Bahujan Samaj Party which claims to be a party led by Dalits was working closely with the Akali Dal which “perpetrated atrocities” on Dalits, the AAP alleged.

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an alliance on Saturday for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, rejoining hands after a gap of 25 years.

Under the tie-up, the BSP led by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD, said Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal while announcing the alliance here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)