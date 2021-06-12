Left Menu

France's Macron says US again Europe's partner

12-06-2021
France's Macron says US again Europe's partner
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron says it's good that US President Joe Biden is able to lead through cooperation, adding that the United States is "definitely" back as Europe's partner.

Biden and Macron met Saturday as part of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, where they and other leaders of the world's wealthy democracies are discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the environment, national security, relations with China and economic issues.

Former US President Donald Trump took an adversarial approach with NATO allies, but Macron said Biden has shown that "leadership is a partnership." The desire for cooperation cuts both ways. Biden described the European Union as "incredibly strong and vibrant," which he said not only helps with tackling economic challenges but also provides a backbone for NATO.

