Left Menu

PM Modi condoles Swami Shivamayanandaji's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of the vice president of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj, and said his contributions to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered.Swami Shivamayanandaji died at a Kolkata hospital on Friday night due to COVID-19, the RKM said in a statement.Swami Shivamayanandaji, who was 86 years old, was admitted to the RKM Seva Pratisthan on May 22 with mild respiratory distress.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:33 IST
PM Modi condoles Swami Shivamayanandaji's demise
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of the vice president of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj, and said his contributions to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered.

Swami Shivamayanandaji died at a Kolkata hospital on Friday night due to COVID-19, the RKM said in a statement.

Swami Shivamayanandaji, who was 86 years old, was admitted to the RKM Seva Pratisthan on May 22 with mild respiratory distress. He tested positive for COVID-19 on that day itself and was on mechanical ventilation since June 10 after being put on non-invasive ventilation since May 28.

''Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math was actively involved in a wide range of community service initiatives focused on social empowerment,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. ''His contributions to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021