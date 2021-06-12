PM Modi condoles Swami Shivamayanandaji's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of the vice president of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj, and said his contributions to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered.

Swami Shivamayanandaji died at a Kolkata hospital on Friday night due to COVID-19, the RKM said in a statement.

Swami Shivamayanandaji, who was 86 years old, was admitted to the RKM Seva Pratisthan on May 22 with mild respiratory distress. He tested positive for COVID-19 on that day itself and was on mechanical ventilation since June 10 after being put on non-invasive ventilation since May 28.

''Swami Shivamayanandaji Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math was actively involved in a wide range of community service initiatives focused on social empowerment,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. ''His contributions to the worlds of culture and spirituality will always be remembered. Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti,'' he said.

