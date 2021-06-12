Left Menu

Will take responsibility of marrying girls who lost earning members in their families to Covid: BJP MP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:36 IST
BJP MP Parvesh Verma's NGO Rashtriya Swabhiman will bear all responsibility of marriage of girls in Delhi who lost earning members in their families to COVID-19, said the senior leader on Saturday.

The NGO, founded by Verma's father and former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, would do its best to make sure that the wedding takes place at the fixed time only, he said.

''It is every father's dream to marry off his daughter well but if he dies due to Covid, there is bound to be tension in that family. But no longer, as I will do it for them. My organisation will bear the responsibility of marriage of those girls where there are no earning members left in a family due to Corona deaths,'' said the MP from West Delhi.

''If one comes across such a family in Delhi, you can inform me on WhatsApp,'' he added.

The BJP leader asked those in need to WhatsApp their number and address on 9868181111.

Notably, the Delhi administration had announced Rs 50,000 compensation for families whose sole breadwinner died due to COVID-19.

In addition to this, the government will also provide free education for kids who lost both parents due to the virus and Rs 2,500 will also be given every month till they are 25 years old.

Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities on Saturday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The new fatalities have pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800.

