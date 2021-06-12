Left Menu

Digvijay known for 'pro-Pakistan' views: Jitin Prasada

Jitin Prasada, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, criticised Digvijay Singh on Saturday for his pro-Pakistan views after the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister in an audio chat purportedly said that the Congress will have a relook at the nullification of Article 370 if the Modi government loses power.Prasada tweeted, He is known for his pro-Pakistan views.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:39 IST
Digvijay known for 'pro-Pakistan' views: Jitin Prasada
Prasada tweeted, ''He is known for his pro-Pakistan views. This way one day he might even condemn Indira ji for dividing Pakistan.'' Image Credit: Twitter(@JitinPrasada)
  • Country:
  • India

Jitin Prasada, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, criticised Digvijay Singh on Saturday for his ''pro-Pakistan'' views after the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister in an audio chat purportedly said that the Congress will have a ''relook'' at the nullification of Article 370 if the Modi government loses power.

Prasada tweeted, ''He is known for his pro-Pakistan views. This way one day he might even condemn Indira ji for dividing Pakistan.'' After the neighbouring country lost to India in the 1971 war when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, Bangladesh was carved out of Pakistan and became an independent country. Prasada, who is from Uttar Pradesh, recently severed his family's three-generation ties with the Congress and joined the BJP.

''The decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K is extremely, I would say, sad decision, and the Congress party would certainly have a relook on the issue,'' Singh purportedly said, according to excerpts of his clubhouse conversation available on social media.

He was responding to a question about the ''way forward'' on the issue ''once the Modi government is gone''.

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Singh and top Congress leaders, accusing them of speaking ''the language of Pakistan'' and spewing venom against India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021