Left Menu

West Bengal: Rajib Banerjee has 'courtesy meeting' with TMC's Kunal Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajib Banerjee met with Trinamool Congress's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh at the latter's residence here on Saturday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:04 IST
West Bengal: Rajib Banerjee has 'courtesy meeting' with TMC's Kunal Ghosh
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee speaking to reporters after the meeting in Kolkata. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajib Banerjee met with Trinamool Congress's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh at the latter's residence here on Saturday. The meeting comes after BJP's national vice president Mukul Roy on Friday returned to the TMC fold, after switching parties in the year 2017, triggering speculations that Banerjee too may return to the Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee, however, told reporters after the meeting that it was courtesy call and there was no politics in it. "I came for a courtesy meeting. There is no politics in this. There were no such talks. I am still in the BJP," said Banerjee, who along with many others from the TMC had joined the BJP ahead of this year's assembly polls.

Ghosh also confirmed that "it was a courtesy meeting." On June 8, Banerjee had skipped a BJP West Bengal unit meeting in Kolkata citing "personal reasons", sparking a buzz in state politics after the fierce battle between BJP and the TMC in the recent assembly election.

After BJP's rout in the April polls, several turncoat politicians expressed regret over their decision to quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Banerjee had recently said people who had elected the state government back to power will not take it well if the threat of imposing the president's rule is constantly dangled to oppose the chief minister.

"Enough with the criticism. The people elected the government with a majority, they will not take it well if the threat of Section 365 is constantly dangled to oppose the chief minister," Banerjee had tweeted. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats in the 294-member state assembly. Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory winning 213 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021