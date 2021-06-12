Left Menu

Reduction of GST on some items related to Covid 'lip service': Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:05 IST
Reduction of GST on some items related to Covid 'lip service': Cong
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government for continuing to tax goods and equipment necessary in Covid treatment or used to protect against the virus, and termed the reduction on some such items a ''lip service'' post a severe second wave of the pandemic.

Just as ''justice delayed is justice denied, relief delayed is also relief denied'', Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in its meeting on Saturday has slashed tax rate on COVID-19 drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as well as on medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators but ignored demands for reduction in taxes on vaccines.

Hand sanitiser, pulse oximeter, BiPAP machine, testing kit, ambulance and temperature check equipment were among 18 items on which GST rates were lowered.

Surjewala also said that ''as lakhs died between Feb-May 2021, Modi Govt-FM-GST Council ignored repeated pleas to reduce GST rates''. ''Post the mayhem and deaths, the belated wake up call is empty lip service,'' he said. His party colleague, Jairam Ramesh, said the entire GST structure has been distorted to the extent of being destroyed, while West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra alleged that the GST council has seen the slow death of the only body of cooperative federalism. ''GoI (government of India) led the anti-people move and imposed GST on vaccine, mask, hand sanitiser, oxygen, PPE (personal protective equipment), oximeter, Covid test kit, Remdesivir, RT-PCR machine...Since my voice ignored, I have recorded my dissent by letter. Unprecedented. ''Slow death of the only body of cooperative federalism,'' Mitra tweeted.

Ramesh said, ''My colleague Manpreet Badal, the Punjab FM (finance minister), expresses his anguish at today's GST Council meeting.'' ''The entire GST structure has been distorted badly, its original intent destroyed,'' he tweeted. Punjab Finance Minister and Congress leader Manpreet Badal also tweeted, ''Once in a century crisis, GST Council's GOM should stop acting like a shahenshah.'' He said, ''COVID-19 GST should be zero-rated, don't end COVID-19 exemptions in August 2021.'' Badal, who is a member of the GST council, said it is preposterous that the Congress, the principal opposition party of India in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been excluded in GST's group of ministers.

He also sought operationalising the position of vice-chairperson of the GST council at the Council meeting and said the council must have its own secretariat, and dispute resolution mechanism.

''How would a consumer feel seeing GST reflected on an invoice on COVID-19 treatment'' he asked.

''GST on COVID-19 preventive materials, and masks, PPEs, hand sanitisers, medical grade oxygen, testing kits, ventilators, BiPAP machine, and pulse oximeters is insensitive. Attempt to pick and choose exemptions on the grounds of inverted duty structure or cheaper imports would destroy the foundation of GST,'' Nadal said in a series of tweets after the council's meeting.

''COVID-19 exemptions should not end on August 31, 2021. Is COVID-19 going to be over by then,'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021