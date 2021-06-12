TTD chairman pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Saturday visited the holy cave shrine of Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.
Reddy's visit comes a day ahead of the scheduled foundation stone laying ceremony of the Venkateswara Swamy temple at Majeen village here, they said.
On April 1, the Jammu and Kashmir administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha approved a proposal to allot 62 acres of land to the TTD Trust Board for a temple and allied infrastructure on lease basis for a period of 40 years.
During his visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine, the officials said, Reddy also interacted with Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
Reddy was accompanied by TTD executive officer Jawahar Reddy, they said.
