T gana CM, dignitaries call on CJI during Hyderabad visit

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, representatives of the Bar Council of Telangana and other dignitaries on Saturday called on Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana who is camping at the Raj Bhavan here as part of a visit to the city.

Rao paid a courtesy call to the CJI, according to a CMO release.

Bar Council of Telangana Chairman A Narasimha Reddy and Bar Council of India member P Vishnuvardhana Reddy met the CJI and thanked him for increasing the strength of Telangana High Court judges from 22 to 42, the Bar Council of the State said in a release.

They honoured the CJI by presenting a shawl and invited him for felicitation by All Bar Council members, the release said.

Justice Ramana was also felicitated by Chief Justice Hima Kohli and the judges of the Telangana High Court during an event at the residence of the High Court Chief Justice, official sources said.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former MPs and Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Mallu Ravi called on the CJI, the Congress said in a release.

Uttam Kumar Reddy congratulated Justice Ramana on becoming the CJI and said all Telugu-speaking people are proud of his achievement, the release said.

The PCC president conveyed his appreciation to the CJI for increasing the strength of Telangana HC to 42 judges, it said.

During his meeting, the Chief Minister invited the CJI to visit the famous temple of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadadri in Telangana, official sources said.

He is likely to visit Yadadri and also the famous Shiva temple at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh during his first visit to the two Telugu States after assuming charge as the CJI, they said.

He offered worship at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

