CPM MP seeks NIA enquiry into 'mysterious activities' of German citizen in Lakshdaweep

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an NIA enquiry into the "mysterious activities" of a German citizen Roolan Mosle staying in Lakshadweep.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:22 IST
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an NIA enquiry into the "mysterious activities" of a German citizen Roolan Mosle staying in Lakshadweep. He also wrote that Mosle had violated the immigration laws and had cases registered against him.

"Roolan Mosle, who is a German citizen and got arrested for irregularities in the entry permit, is moving freely on the island with the help of his relation with the state president of Lakshadweep BJP unit. It is alleged that he has also violated the anticipatory bail conditions of the High Court of Kerala which was granted during his arrest," the MP alleged. "You may also note that, Kavaratti Police had registered a case against Mosle last year and neither the charge sheet is submitted, nor he got arrested on that case till date. As per reports, he is seen in the Bangaram island with his sponsor who is the son of state BJP president and due to this relation with influential people the police is hesitant to arrest him. It is also reported that he was present in Bangaram island when the President had visited last year," he alleged.

He further alleged that people who raise their voice for their democratic rights in Lakshadweep are being booked and arrested under charges, including sedition, but very serious cases like these are being deliberately ignored as the culprits have personal relation with influential people. "So, I would request your urgent intervention on this matter and urge you to order an NIA enquiry on the mysterious activities of Mosle and take strict actions against all those who are protecting him," the letter concluded. (ANI)

