One needs to do 'Tapasya' in BJP, not everyone can stay: Dilip Ghose on Mukul Roy's return to TMC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday, dismissed Mukul Roy as an "Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram" and stated that staying in the BJP proved difficult for people who were used to the "cut money" culture of the Trinamool Congress.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 23:24 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
By Ujjwal Roy Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday, dismissed Mukul Roy as an "Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram" and stated that staying in the BJP proved difficult for people who were used to the "cut money" culture of the Trinamool Congress.

"It is not necessary that whoever comes to the BJP will stay on as one needs to do "Tapasya" here. Staying on in the BJP is a little tough for those who come from that party (TMC) where there is cut-money and syndicate culture," Ghose told ANI. Ghose said that BJP will not be affected in way with the exit of Mukul Roy.

"He is an experienced politician. Whatever he has done, he must have done with a proper planning. The BJP will not be affected in any way by his exit. People are joining the party in thousands, if a few of them have some problem, they can leave. It is their personal problem, not party's," the BJP leader added. He further said that the BJP embraces everyone and also gives them responsibility as it functions in a democratic manner. He added that there are some who can not work with discipline and a commitment towards its ideology and such people leave.

Ghosh also said that the party was built by old workers who remain committed to the party and will remain with the party. "We do not care much about 'Aaya Ram Gaya Rams' (turncoats), we care for our old party workers," he said. (ANI)

