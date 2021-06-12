Gehlot govt intimidating its own MLAs: Raj BJP chief

BJP's Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Saturday accused the Ashok Gehlot government in the state of intimidating its MLAs by tapping their phone calls. ''A Congress MLA is saying again today that phone calls of several MLAs are being tapped. Snooping is on. The Congress should reveal who these MLAs are,'' Poonia tweeted, without naming any legislator.

He said the Congress party is intimidating its own MLAs.

The state BJP chief, however, did not clarify which Congress MLA gave the statement on phone tapping. Poonia also targeted the state government for the alleged rise in crimes against women and girls in the state.

He said the cases of rape and murder have become very common in the state.

"The lax attitude of the government has raised the morale of the criminals," he alleged.

