Left Menu

PM addresses G7 summit's outreach session; calls for 'one earth one health' approach for pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:50 IST
PM addresses G7 summit's outreach session; calls for 'one earth one health' approach for pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for following a ''one earth, one health'' approach to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic globally, and sought the support of the G7 grouping to lift patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, during a virtual address at an outreach session of a summit of the bloc.

Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, Modi also emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to deal with the challenge, according to an official statement.

Sources said Modi's call for adopting a ''one earth, one health'' approach received support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

They said Australia and several other countries came out in strong support of Modi's call to waive patents on coronavirus vaccines to boost their production. India and South Africa have come out with the proposal at the World Trade Organisation.

The prime minister, speaking at the G7 outreach session titled 'Building Back Stronger - Health', also highlighted India's 'whole of society' approach to fight the pandemic, while synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society. In his address, Modi sought the support of the G7 countries for a proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for patent waiver on Covid related technologies.

''The prime minister committed India's support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance. He sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa for a TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver on Covid related technologies,'' the statement said.

''Prime Minister Modi said that today's meeting should send out a message of 'one earth, one health' for the whole world,'' it said.

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

As chair of G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit as guest countries.

The leaders of the world's advanced economies are holding a summit in Cornwall in the UK from June 11-13. It is for the first time the leaders of the grouping are meeting since the coronavirus pandemic began.

''Participated in the @G7 summit session on health. Thanked partners for the support during the recent COVID-19 wave. India supports global action to prevent future pandemics. 'one earth, one health' is our message to humanity,'' Modi tweeted During the session, Modi expressed appreciation for the support extended by the G7 and other guest countries during the recent wave of Covid infections in India. ''He also explained India's successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management, and conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries,'' the statement said.

The prime minister will participate in the final day of the G7 Summit on Sunday and will speak in two sessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021