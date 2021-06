G7 source praises Biden after 'complete chaos' of Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden brought a sharply different tone to the Group of Seven summit from his predecessor Donald Trump by allowing frank and collaborative discussion of global issues without sowing disruptive chaos, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

"It used to be complete chaos," said the source. "Before we were on edge the entire, the whole time just trying to keep the G7 intact - and you don't have to worry about that now."

"You can have a frank discussion without having to start it off by saying: 'No. Russia is not going to come back into the G7,'" the source said.

