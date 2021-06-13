Left Menu

Algeria’s parliamentary election turnout at 30.20%, authority head says

Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 13-06-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 04:09 IST
Algeria’s election authority head Mohamed Chorfi said late on Saturday that the turnout in the country's parliamentary elections had reached 30.20%.

Algeria's government hopes that the vote, which was held on Saturday, will turn a page on political unrest amid a crackdown on dissent.

