YSRCP MP writes letter to Jaganmohan Reddy to include his name in party website

YSRCP rebel MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has written a letter to party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy to include his name in party website, or to officially announce his expulsion from the party.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-06-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 13:11 IST
YSRCP MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju. Image Credit: ANI
YSRCP rebel MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has written a letter to party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy to include his name in party website, or to officially announce his expulsion from the party. He mentioned that his name is not in the MPs' list in the party's official website. He has observed that recently elected Tirupati MP M Gurumurthy's name is in the website. He also expressed doubt whether it is a mistake or an intentional act.

He wrote in the letter that "If it is intentional removal , I am deemed to consider this act of yours as expulsion and make myself free from party activities. If not, as President of the party, it is your moral and legal responsibility to uphold the dignity of your party's elected MP and take necessary action against those who have committed this mistake. He further wrote, "However, if the party chooses to remove my name for any reason, unknown to law , that may be expressed by the president, by expelling me or informing the Parliament that I no longer belong to the political party."

Raju also added that if his name won't be included in 48 hours, he will take suitable reactive measures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

