Leader of Opposition in U'khand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passes away
Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away in New Delhi on Sunday, the Congress party said.
She was 80. Hridayesh had attended a meeting chaired by party in-charge for Uttarakhand, Devendra Yadav, in New Delhi on Saturday. Further details are awaited.
