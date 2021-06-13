Left Menu

Britain raps EU for treating N.Ireland as separate country - Raab

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:36 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab criticized the European Union on Sunday for treating Northern Ireland as if it was a separate country rather than part of the United Kingdom, and that approach was causing damage to the British province.

"Various EU figures here in Carbis Bay, but frankly for months now and years, have characterized Northern Ireland as somehow a separate country and that is wrong. It is a failure to understand the facts," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

