Left Menu

Even Ambedkar would have been slandered as pro-Pakistan by BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

Her remarks came amidst growing criticism of the Congress and Singh over his purported comments in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a relook at Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmirs lost statehood if it returns to power.The BJP has said that Singhs remarks were part of a larger pattern of the party being hand in glove with Pakistan.PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was a BJP ally for some time in Jammu and Kashmir, criticised the saffron party.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:12 IST
Even Ambedkar would have been slandered as pro-Pakistan by BJP: Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP would have slandered even B R Ambedkar, the father of Indian Constitution, as pro-Pakistan had he been alive, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Sunday, amidst criticism of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks on Article 370.

Mehbooba said Article 370 -- which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before its operative provisions were nullified by the Centre in 2019 -- was granted by the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar, but it has been ''subverted'' by the Centre. Her remarks came amidst growing criticism of the Congress and Singh over his purported comments in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a ''relook'' at Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir's lost statehood if it returns to power.

The BJP has said that Singh's remarks were part of a larger pattern of the party being ''hand in glove'' with Pakistan.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who was a BJP ally for some time in Jammu and Kashmir, criticised the saffron party. ''Thank god Ambedkar ji isn't alive or else he too would be slandered as pro- Pakistan by BJP,'' she said on Twitter.

Singh had purportedly made the remark during a clubhouse conversation with a person, who the BJP said was a journalist of Pakistani origin.

''The decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K is extremely, I would say, sad decision, and the Congress party would certainly have a relook on the issue,'' Singh had said, according to excerpts of the clubhouse conversation available on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021