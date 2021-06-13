G7 communique mentions Hong Kong and Xinjiang - source
The Group of Seven communique mentions Hong Kong and the Chinese region of Xinjiang, a diplomatic source said.
The United States has pushed for specific language in the communique about alleged forced labour in China's Xinjiang region, officials said.
