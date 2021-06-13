Left Menu

Case against Mumbai Cong chief and others for violation of pandemic norms

An FIR was registered against Mumbai Regional Congress Committee MRCC president Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap and 50 workers for allegedly violating the COVID-19 pandemic norms while staging a demonstration in suburban Goregaon against the hike in prices of fuel, a police official said on Sunday.Jagtap and others had gathered at the SV Road Junction in the suburb on Saturday in violation of the guidelines.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:52 IST
An FIR was registered against Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Ashok alias 'Bhai' Jagtap and 50 workers for allegedly violating the COVID-19 pandemic norms while staging a demonstration in suburban Goregaon against the hike in prices of fuel, a police official said on Sunday.

Jagtap and others had gathered at the SV Road Junction in the suburb on Saturday in violation of the guidelines. Some of them were not wearing the face mask during the protest, he said.

During the protest, the Congress workers raised slogans against the Central government over the continuous rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. A case was registered under sections 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Police Act. Nobody is arrested so far, he added.

