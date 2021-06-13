Days after ruling out leadership change, BJP incharge Arun Singh to visit Karnataka

Left Menu

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh is arriving here on Wednesday, days after ruling out replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa amid speculation in some quarters about leadership change.Arun Singh would be in Karnataka for two to three days.It is his duty to hold meetings and take stock of the situation, for which he is coming here.

It is his duty to hold meetings and take stock of the situation, for which he is coming here. I welcome him and I will be here to cooperate with him,'' Yediyurappa told reporters here on Sunday.

According to party sources, Singh is likely to hold meetings with Ministers, MLAs and the party's core committee members during his visit.

On June 10, Singh said: ''Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister, he is doing a good job and will remain the Chief Minister. He has done a good job during the COVID situation, all the Ministers and the party- everyone has done a good job''.

Singh had also said that no discussions have happened at the party's central leadership level, regarding seeking resignation from the Chief Minister as he termed talks about replacing CM, and also state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel as ''rumour'' and ''imaginary''.

A day later, Yediyurappa said Singh's statement ruling out his replacement, has given him ''more strength'' and that he will work for the development of the state during the remaining two years of the term.

Speculations have been rife for some time now that efforts were on by a section of the ruling BJP to unseat Yediyurappa.

