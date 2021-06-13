Left Menu

Locals surprised as Bidens attend Sunday service

On Sunday morning, ahead of the summits conclusion, they were seen attending mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. Ives.I think gobsmacked is probably a very true word, said Annie Fitzpatrick, 58.

PTI | Falmouth | Updated: 13-06-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 16:43 IST
Churchgoers in a seaside resort in England say they have been left “gobsmacked” when US President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden dropped in for a Sunday service.

The Bidens are in Cornwall, southwest England, to attend a Group of Seven wealthy democracies summit. On Sunday morning, ahead of the summit's conclusion, they were seen attending mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. Ives.

“I think gobsmacked is probably a very true word,” said Annie Fitzpatrick, 58. “It's quite amazing, we went into the church and they took some details from us and I thought this is a bit unusual. About 10 minutes into the service the doors opened up and President Biden and Dr Jill Biden walked in and just sat in the pew just across from me.” The president “quietly got on with his prayer like everyone was doing,” she said, adding: “He looked around and said peace be with you, and I was one of them so I'm delighted. I'm not sure I will ever get over this moment completely.” Gayle Wood, 63, said Biden appeared to make a “very generous donation” to the church before leaving.(AP) RUP RUP

