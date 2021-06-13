Left Menu

Dutch political gridlock deepens as key lawmaker quits Christian Democrat party

Rutte's conservative VVD party finished first in March 17 elections with 21% of the vote, but given the fractured political landscape Rutte needs every member of the centre-right Christian Democrat party and two or possibly three other parties to achieve a majority in parliament. The lawmaker who quit the party, Pieter Omtzigt, said in a statement he intends to retain his seat.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 16:57 IST
Dutch political gridlock deepens as key lawmaker quits Christian Democrat party
  • Country:
  • Guyana

An impasse in Dutch politics deepened over the weekend after a key lawmaker quit the Christian Democrats, threatening a split in Prime Minister Mark Rutte's most important possible coalition partner. Rutte's conservative VVD party finished first in March 17 elections with 21% of the vote, but given the fractured political landscape Rutte needs every member of the centre-right Christian Democrat party and two or possibly three other parties to achieve a majority in parliament.

The lawmaker who quit the party, Pieter Omtzigt, said in a statement he intends to retain his seat. Omtzigt has proved something of a nemesis for Rutte. An advocate of transparency, he was instrumental in bringing to light a scandal that prompted Rutte's previous government to resign.

When Rutte began talks to form a coalition after the elections, the process quickly ground to a halt after a document emerged showing Rutte had suggested Omtzigt should receive "a function somewhere else", which was widely interpreted as meaning outside Dutch politics. Rutte initially denied having discussed Omtzigt's position, then was forced to admit he had. In April Rutte narrowly survived a no-confidence vote over the matter and coalition talks have since been mired over how Dutch politics could become more transparent and whether Rutte can continue.

In a snap opinion poll published on Sunday morning by pollster Maurice de Hond, 18% of voters said they would likely vote for Omtzigt if he were to run in new elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021