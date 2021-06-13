Left Menu

G7 calls on China to respect rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:06 IST
Group of Seven leaders called on China to respect human rights in its Xinjiang region and allow Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy, according to an almost finalized version of the G7 summit communique. "We will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law," the G7 said.

The G7 underscored "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues." "We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo and increase tensions."

