Left Menu

Congress mindset, responsible for roots of terrorism in J-K, remains unchanged, says Rajyavardhan Rathore

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has hit out at the Congress, accusing it of furthering the agenda of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, whose people had suffered terrorist attacks for decades.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 17:25 IST
Congress mindset, responsible for roots of terrorism in J-K, remains unchanged, says Rajyavardhan Rathore
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rahore speaking to ANI on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Suchitra Mukherjee Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has hit out at the Congress, accusing it of furthering the agenda of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, whose people had suffered terrorist attacks for decades.

"The mindset that the Congress party has, where one particular family is everything, is responsible for the roots of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir over decades. The kind of involvement that Pakistan has in Jammu and Kashmir is the result of its policies," Rathore told ANI on Sunday. Rathore's was reacting to recent remarks by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a Clubhouse conversation that the revocation of Article 370 and stripping Jammu and Kashmir of statehood was an "extremely sad" decision and his party will have a "relook" at the issue.

"I am not surprised that they still nurse the same mindset. But this is a new India, and it has decided that its Constitution will be applicable to its entire geographical sovereignty," BJP leader Rathore added. He further said that the Central government has exposed Pakistan in the matter of Jammu and Kashmir before the whole world. The BJP leader also said that not just Pakistan, Indian Army and Indian government are totally prepared to respond to any country meaning harm to India.

Responding to NIA probe into Digvijay Singh's remarks, he said this kind of comments have come even before. "Former leadership (National Conference) there had said they would take China's help. Now they are supporting their long-time friend Congress party. It is evident that they are working hand in glove with each other," the BJP MP added.

He also said that these parties only want to loot the country, be it Jammu and Kashmir or any other state, sidelining the concerns of the citizens and they have been doing this politics for a very long time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021