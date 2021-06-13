UK's Johnson praises G-7 harmony as boon for democracy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there has been a “fantastic degree of harmony” among Group of Seven leaders at their summit on climate, change, democratic values and fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson says the wealthy democracies' group will demonstrate the value of democracy and human rights to the rest of the world and help “the world's poorest countries to develop themselves in a way that is clean and green and sustainable.” G-7 superpower the United States has been pressing the G-7 to take a tougher stand against autocracies like China and Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
