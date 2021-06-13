Left Menu

Pelosi says she has 'no intention' of abandoning Democrats infrastructure goals

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:58 IST
Pelosi says she has 'no intention' of abandoning Democrats infrastructure goals

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on CNN on Sunday that she has "no intention" of abandoning parts of Democrats' infrastructure goals not included in a proposal put forward on Thursday by a group of 10 Senate moderates.

A source familiar with the deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/senate-republican-leader-mcconnell-new-infrastructure-plan-collins-2021-06-10 reached by 10 senators said it would cost $974 billion over five years and includes $579 billion in new spending. That was well below President Joe Biden's current $1.7 trillion proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021