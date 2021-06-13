G7 demand action from Russia on cybercrimes and chemical weapon use
The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Sunday demanded Russia take action against those conducting cyber attacks and using ransomware, and called for an investigation into the use of chemical weapons on Russian soil.
"We call on Russia to urgently investigate and credibly explain the use of a chemical weapon on its soil, to end its systematic crackdown on independent civil society and media, and to identify, disrupt, and hold to account those within its borders who conduct ransomware attacks, abuse virtual currency to launder ransoms, and other cybercrimes," a communique issued after the conclusion of a leaders' summit in Britain said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Britain
- Russian
- Group of Seven
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever; Russia postpones Soyuz-2.1b rocket launch to Friday -Interfax and more
Russia reports 9,289 new COVID-19 cases, 401 deaths
UPDATE 2-Russia approves Air France, Lufthansa routes avoiding Belarus
Moscow approves new timetable for Air France flights to Russia - TASS
Russia approves new route for Air France flights to Moscow