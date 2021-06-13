Left Menu

G7 calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Tigray region

The Group of Seven wealthiest economies called on Sunday for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia's Tigray region. "We are deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region and reports of an unfolding major humanitarian tragedy," said a communique issued following a leaders' summit in Britain.

"We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unimpeded humanitarian access to all areas and the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean forces." Fighting broke out in the region in November between government troops and the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Troops from neighboring Eritrea also entered the conflict to support the Ethiopian government.

