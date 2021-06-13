Left Menu

Whenever there is Union Cabinet expansion, JDU will be part of it, says party chief RCP Singh

Amid the speculations of the Union Cabinet expansion, RCP Singh, National President of the NDA-ally Janata Dal (United) on Sunday said that JDU is part of the alliance of the ruling NDA coalition at the Centre and the party will be part of the Cabinet whenever there is an expansion.

Amid the speculations of the Union Cabinet expansion, RCP Singh, National President of the NDA-ally Janata Dal (United) on Sunday said that JDU is part of the alliance of the ruling NDA coalition at the Centre and the party will be part of the Cabinet whenever there is an expansion. Speaking to the media personnel here, Singh said, "There is no confusion. We are a part of NDA. Whenever there will be an expansion in the cabinet in Centre, JD (U) will be part of it."

At present, the JD(U) has no representation in the Union Cabinet. the JD(U) contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP. However, RCP Singh chose not to comment on the inclusion of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the 'cabinet expansion'.

Singh also mentioned that everything is good in the alliance in Bihar and there are no clashes in the NDA-led government in the state. "Everyone is together in the NDA in Bihar. The NDA government will complete its present term in Bihar. Everyone is working towards the development of the state," the JD(U) chief said.

"The RJD is spreading rumours that nothing is good in the NDA to keep its MLA together. There is everything good in NDA but there are clashes in the RJD," he added. (ANI)

