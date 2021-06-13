Left Menu

Israel's designated PM vows to fight Iran nuclear deal

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:34 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israel's designated prime minister, Naftali Bennett, says that renewing the international nuclear deal with Iran will be a mistake.

In a speech to parliament, Bennett said that Israel remains ready to act against Iran.

"Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons," Bennett said. "Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action." The strong comments maintain the confrontational policy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Nonetheless, Bennett thanked President Joe Biden and the US administration for supporting Israel over the decades.

Bennett's new government is scheduled to be sworn into office late Sunday after a parliamentary vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

