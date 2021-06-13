G7 summit rallied the world's democracies, says U.S. President Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said a summit of Group of Seven wealthy nations had rallied the world's democracies to deliver on the challenges of the age.
"Everyone at the table understood and understands both the seriousness and the challenges that we are up against, and the responsibility of our proud democracies to step up and deliver for the rest of the world," Biden told a news conference following a G7 leaders' summit in Britain.
