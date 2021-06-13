Biden says Putin right that US-Russian relations are at low point
Reuters | Newquay | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was correct to say that relations between their two nations were at a low point.
"Let me make it clear I think he's right it's a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms, which in many cases he has not," Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Biden
- Britain
- U.S.
- Group of Seven
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken reaffirms Biden administration's commitment to deepen Indo-US strategic partnership
Biden proposes USD 6 trillion budget, aimed at helping US compete better against China
Britain reports 3,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
Biden budget highlights: Lots of spending, taxing the rich
US Domestic News Roundup: Republicans block probe of U.S. Capitol riot; Biden's defense budget aims to curb China and more