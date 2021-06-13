Biden: Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments
Reuters | Newquay | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:51 IST
Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday.
"We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.
