Biden: Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments

Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)