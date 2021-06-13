Headed to opposition, Netanyahu vows to return to power
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to lead his Likud Party back to power.
Netanyahu is slated to become opposition leader later Sunday when parliament is expected to approve a vote of confidence in a new coalition formed by his opponents.
In a speech to parliament, Netanyahu made clear he has no plans on giving up leadership of the Likud Party.
He vowed to “continue the great mission of my life, ensuring the security of Israel.” “If it is destined for us to be in the opposition, we will do it with our backs straight until we topple this dangerous government and return to lead the country in our way,” he said.(AP) RUP
