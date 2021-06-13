Left Menu

Biden says no conclusion yet on origin of COVID-19

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday China had to be more transparent and allow access to their laboratories so the West could determine whether or not the COVID-19 virus was the result of "an experiment gone awry".

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:53 IST
Biden says no conclusion yet on origin of COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday China had to be more transparent and allow access to their laboratories so the West could determine whether or not the COVID-19 virus was the result of "an experiment gone awry". "We haven't had access to the laboratories to determine whether or not - I've not reached a conclusion because our intelligence community is not certain yet - whether or not this was ... from the market place of a bat interfacing with animals and the environment that caused this COVID-19, or whether it was an experiment gone awry in a laboratory," he said.

"It's important to know the answer to that," Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021