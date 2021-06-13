Biden says no conclusion yet on origin of COVID-19
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday China had to be more transparent and allow access to their laboratories so the West could determine whether or not the COVID-19 virus was the result of "an experiment gone awry".
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday China had to be more transparent and allow access to their laboratories so the West could determine whether or not the COVID-19 virus was the result of "an experiment gone awry". "We haven't had access to the laboratories to determine whether or not - I've not reached a conclusion because our intelligence community is not certain yet - whether or not this was ... from the market place of a bat interfacing with animals and the environment that caused this COVID-19, or whether it was an experiment gone awry in a laboratory," he said.
"It's important to know the answer to that," Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.
