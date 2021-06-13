Japanese PM says he won support from all G7 leaders for Olympics
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said he had won firm support at a G7 summit meeting in Britain for holding the Tokyo Olympics despite public concern that the sports extravaganza could worsen the spread of coronavirus infections.
"I won very strong support from all the leaders ... as the prime minister of the host country, I was very heartened by such support," Suga told reporters shortly after the end of the summit.
