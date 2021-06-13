China must provide access for COVID origin investigators-Biden
Reuters | Newquay | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said China had to provide access to investigators trying to determine whether the outbreak of coronavirus occurred in nature or was the result of "an experiment gone awry in a lab." "We have to have access," Biden told reporters on Sunday after attending a Group of Seven leaders summit in Britain.
A lack of transparency might produce another pandemic, he said.
