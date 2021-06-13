Left Menu

Biden lauds G7, heads to Brussels for NATO talks

PTI | Newquay | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:01 IST
President Joe Biden has closed his first Group of Seven leaders' summit, saying it was an “extraordinary, collaborative and productive meeting.” Biden on Sunday praised agreements to help the world combat COVID-19 and to set a global minimum tax for corporations everywhere.

He spoke at a news conference in Newquay, England, after the conclusion of a three-day summit in nearby Carbis Bay of leaders of the world's largest economies.

Biden is on the first overseas trip of his nearly 5-month-old presidency.

His next stop is London and Sunday afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II, joined by first lady Jill Biden.

Afterward, Biden flies to Brussels to attend a NATO summit. The trip ends Wednesday in Geneva, where Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet.

