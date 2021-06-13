Macron says Brexit deal must be honoured
President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said that France respects Britain's sovereignty but it is time to end rows over sausages and focus on more serious issues. Macron said he wants Britain to respect its post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union.
"My wish is that we succeed collectively in putting into action what we signed several months ago," Macron told a news conference at the G7 leaders' summit.
