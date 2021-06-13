Left Menu

Biden says Putin right that US-Russian relations are at low point

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 20:03 IST
Biden says Putin right that US-Russian relations are at low point
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was correct to say that relations between their two nations were at their lowest point in years.

"Let me make it clear I think he's right it's a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms, which in many cases he has not," Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain. Biden said he had told Putin before being elected he would look at whether the Russian leader had been involved in trying to interfere with the U.S. election.

"I checked it out, so I had access to all the intelligence, he was engaged in those activities, I did respond and made it clear that I'd respond again." The U.S. president, who will meet Putin in Geneva this week, said they were not looking for conflict but to resolve "actions which we think are inconsistent with international norms."

"The bottom line is that I think the best way to deal with this is for he and I to meet, for he and I to have our discussion - I know you don't doubt that I'll be very straightforward with him about our concerns," Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021